Bigg Boss 12 Episode 4 Live Updates: A day of high drama and high stakes

9:59 pm

In the dark and on the couch, we see the jodi Deepak Thakur and Urvashi Vani chit-chatting on how they are learning the rules of the game from the celebrities. One of them being how to behave in the house and around them.

9:55 pm

Amidst the argument between Saurabh-Shivashish, we see Urvashi Vani getting all teary-eyed. Reason: Kriti Verma commenting on her washroom hygiene. From the kitchen, Urvashi rushes to the garden area where we see Dipika Kakar and others consoling her. Kriti (the Miss Hygienic) arrives to pacify Urvashi, stating that Urvashi may have misunderstood her. But, the talk turns into a havoc between the babes.

9: 45 pm

The businessman-farmer jodi of Shivashish and Saurabh entered the house looking strongest but for the first time we see them having a heated argument in the washroom. The point of discussion among them was to deal with each member in the house in a more appropriate way, rather than always being a loud mouth.

9:32 pm

While, the celebrities are putting their strategic hats on. The jodis go the emotional way and pick Srishty Rode and Dipika Kakar to get nominated for elimination. All the contestants are called in the living area and the final verdict is announced.

9:25 pm

The celebrities smartly pick the three strong jodis, Saba-Somi, Roshmi-Kriti and Shivashish-Saurabh, with an aim to remove at least one powerful pair out of the house. Nice try people!

9:20 pm

It is nomination time for the contestants. Bigg Boss gives the single celebrities a chance to chose the person they want to eliminate.

9:16 pm

While lazing around the pillows, Romil and Shivashish tag Srishty Rode as the smartest contestant among them all.

9:15 pm

It is Deepak Thakur's wit and full-fledged Bihari accent infused English which makes the inmates giggle and laugh.

9:12pm

The housemates wake up to the tunes of Raita Phail Gaya.

9:1O pm

Finally, the white flag has been waved as Sreesanth and Somi hug and make-up.

9:08 pm

The surila, Deepak Thakur has a discussion with singer Anup Jalota over Sreesanth and Somi's chaotic fight. He also initiates a conversation with the Jaipur sisters and confronts them on being the culprits behind the fight.

9:05 pm

Taking over from yesterday, we continue to see an agitated Sreesanth standing near the gate requesting Bigg Boss to allow him to exit the house, while the inmates attempt to pacify him. The fight began over Sreesanth passing a remark on Somi's 'upbringing'. Karanvir Bohra was among others trying his best to calm the hot-headed pacer down.

8:58 pm

It is the fourth episode of Bigg Boss Season 12 and looks like fans are set to witness the high drama. According to few promos released by Colors TV, the madness in the house promises to make Day 3 an engaging episode. From former cricketer Sreesanth’s stubbornness to quit the show to Deepak Thakur’s singing antics and him showering compliments for Neha Pendse, this one is a must watch. Controversies, drama and a dose of laughter will unfold soon.

