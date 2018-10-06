Bigg Boss 12: Eviction surprise awaits, Anup Jalota sent to the secret room

Bigg Boss weekends are the best! Last week, it was contestants Roshmi Banik, Kriti Verma and Nirmal Singh saying goodbye to the show. This week, due to the kidnapping task, we saw Karanvir Bohra, Srishty Rode, Jasleen-Anup and Sreesanth being nominated. Well, the weekend ka vaar episode has already been shot and as per Bigg Boss Khabri, there will be no evictions this week.

But that’s not it. Anup Jalota will be sent to a secret room while Jasleen Matharu will still be part of the house. Also for the unaware, Friday’s episode saw the vichitri jodi going on a romantic date planned by Bigg Boss. The so-called couple also confessed their love for each other on national TV during the date. Just when we thought that their love saga is going to be a hit, Bigg Boss has other plans. The lovers will indeed be separated over the weekend.

Now the logic behind the secret room is the person in it can see everything happening in the house but the inmates have no clue. We wonder what Anup Jalota will discover. Stay tuned to in.com for all the latest updates on Bigg Boss 12.