Bigg Boss 12 Exclusive: Karanvir Bohra, the Shararat hottie CONFIRMED to enter the house

He skimmed through the surface of our hearts with his act as Dhruv in Disney's Shararat, and gave us butterflies in our stomachs with his bad boy turned good act as Prem in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. He is now married and happily surfing in his family life with his gorgeous wife and twin daughters, but Karanvir Bohra is every inch of a heartthrob even now, and we can't let go of any chance to watch him on our small screens. Looks like we may not have to wait much longer as our wish has been granted, albeit in a spicier way. Karanvir Bohra is all set to enter the house of Bigg Boss, in season 12.

Yes, our sources at in.com have exclusively learnt that Bohra will be one of the contestants. This comes in after his vehement denial of the fact as he quoted the same to quite a few tabloids and media houses that he won't be a part of the reality show. Karan admitted that he and his wife Teejay both had been approached for Bigg Boss but they turned it down as their daughters are too young and they didn't want to leave them behind. Wonder what changed in a course of one day.

View this post on Instagram mes trois bébés me manquent @bombaysunshine @twinbabydiaries ❤❤❤ A post shared by करणवीर बोहरा (@karanvirbohra) on Jul 25, 2018 at 4:43pm PDT

Anyway, we are happy and waiting for an official confirmation now. It will indeed be interesting to see Karan out of any character and being himself on the small screen. He had made an appearance on the last season of Bigg Boss, but as a guest, and his last full-fledged stint on a reality show was with wifey dear, on Nach Baliye 7.