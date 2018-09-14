Bigg Boss 12 exclusive: Salman Khan leaves Lonavala to attend Ganpati visarjan

The last pictures of Salman Khan were of him at the Ganpati sthapna at sister Arpita’s house. He followed it up with an appearance at the Ambani household for their ganesh pujan. But if you thought that Khan was chilling at home on Friday post the party then you couldn’t be further away from his schedule.

Dressed in his trademark Being Human T-shirt, shorts and sneakers, Khan was sneaking out of the Bigg Boss sets earlier in the afternoon on Friday when our celeb tracker clicked him. Khan is supposed to make it for the visarjan on time and head back to Lonavala to prepare for Bigg Boss’s big night on Sunday.

Today Khan was required to shoot promos that will be aired through Sunday. He had been growing a stubble but that has clearly been replaced by the French beard. Here’s hoping he can beat the traffic and make it to the Visarjan on time.