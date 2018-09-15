Bigg Boss 12 Exclusive: Sreesanth creates a (kero)scene as dancer escapes fire

It's common knowledge that former Indian cricketer S Sreesanth will be unveiled as one of the contestants for Bigg Boss 12 anchored by Salman Khan on Sunday, September 15. The bowler would be hoping that he sees out the entire test that will unfold on national television for three long and grueling months. The cricketer turned actor, turned politician, however, didn't have a very positive start to his latest innings as he almost burnt a dancer as he prerecorded his introductory act on Friday night in Lonavala.

Our khabri in the house tells us that Sreesanth, during his set, was supposed to perform a fire stunt. He was required to breathe fire as part of the act. But as soon as he blew the highly flammable kerosene onto the fire stick, Sree missed the mark and ended up spitting the fuel on a female dancer.

All hell broke loose with coordinators rushing to the girl's rescue. No harm was done but Sreesanth realized the seriousness of the mistake and profusely apologized for the slip. Had the fuel made contact with fire, the dancer would have been at the receiving end of the flame.

It's unclear whether Shreesanth had prior experience with the stunt but the shot was resumed after a break. The former cricketer did give a clean shot in his second attempt and all was well with the world.

We are just glad that controversy's favourite child Sreesanth didn't get into one 24 hours before he started his stint in Bigg Boss 12. The fixing scandal still remains one of the biggest lows in the cricketer's life. His name had cropped up in the Indian Premier League spot-fixing in 2013. Two other players from his team Rajasthan Royals, Ajit Chandila and Ankeet Chavan, were named in the report. Sreesanth received a life ban and was also arrested after he was found guilty. The Kerela High Court recently lifted the life ban but was challenged by the BCCI.