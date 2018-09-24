Bigg Boss 12: Fans find Sreesanth’s top ki salami moment cheap

Former Indian cricketer, S Sreesanth is proving to be quite a controversial lad on the reality show. Right from his drama to quit the show after an argument with the Khan sisters, to him showing ZERO interest in performing the first task of the season, Sree has already given a lot of fodder to the show. On Sunday’s episode we saw how Sreesanth was given the top ki salami after his team failed in a particular task, in which he was elected as the worst performer.

But looks like the top ki salami moment has not gone down well with Sree’s fans as netizens are livid at the proceedings. #SreesanthDeservesRespect has even begun trending.

#SreeSanth is proving he is a gem of a person❤ He has great future in this game👍 Ab bas tasks bhi or ache se kare to maza aa jaye.. Sree is winning hearts everyday#BiggBoss12 #BB12 — Bigg Boss Guru👁 (@_biggbossfc) September 23, 2018

#Shreesanth took the whole blame on himself after losing the task. 👉 Where are those who call him rude and unfair? 👉It's message for #Sreesanth 💪 💪 🏏 hatters#SreesanthDeserveRespect ❤️ 👉 He is real hero😍 Keep Supporting @SreesanthFC2 #WeekendKaVaarWithSalman — SreeSanth Universe 💪💪🏏 (@SreesanthFC2) September 23, 2018

#sreesanth is chivalrous not to pick girls as weak performer. Kudos 👏🙌. Nagin sisters thu- thu #bb12 #biggboss12 — SAP (@itssap43) September 23, 2018

In case you don’t already know, Sreesanth’s life has been quite a controversial one. From getting caught in IPL spot-fixing which led to a ban on his cricketing career to his short tiff with Salman Khan on the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, the man always finds himself in mess. But as they say, fans always come to the rescue and we must say Sreesanth’s fans are surely loyal.