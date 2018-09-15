Bigg Boss 12: Films that are likely to be promoted on BB12

Television’s most popular show, Bigg Boss is back, with its 12th season and fans have been eagerly waiting for the premiere tomorrow on Sunday. More than the fights and the controversies, all the ardent fans of the show eagerly wait for Saturday and Sunday as Salman Khan grills the contestants on the Weekend Ka Vaar. You also get to see your favourite celebrities promoting their films on the show over the weekend. Here are a few films that will most probably be promoted on the reality show.

Loveratri

Salman Khan's brother-in-law stars in Loveratri opposite newcomer Warina Hussain - so, obviously, Loveratri will be promoted on BB12. If you thought any different, lol! The film releases on 5th October, so expect the promotions to take place during the premiere of BB12.

Helicopter Eela

Starring Kajol and Neha Dhupia, Helicopter Eela promises to be a quirky drama of a single mother going to college with her son. Since the film releases on 12th October, it will most probably be promoted on Bigg Boss season 12. Let's wait and watch!

Zero

Releasing on 21st December, Zero stars the Badshah of Bollywood - Shah Rukh Khan. Since the Badshah and Bhai portrayed Karan Arjun in the hit film of the same name, it is only a matter of time for SRK to show up on BB12's sets and promote his film. The previous season of the show has seen the two shake a leg on Bigg Boss. BTW, Salman has a very funky cameo in Zero!

Bharat

Although the film (that Priyanka Chopra famously walked out off at the last minute) Bharat will release in June 2019, it is surely going to be promoted on BB12. Starring Salman Khan opposite Katrina Kaif, the film is scheduled for release on 5th June, 2019.