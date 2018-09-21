Bigg Boss 12 fraud alert: Is farmer Sourabh Patel a former casting agent instead?

The controversial reality show, Bigg Boss returned with a bang last Sunday with its 12th season. 17 contestants entered the house, a mix of celebs and commoners. While the celebrities walked into the BB house as singles, the commoners entered as vichitri jodis. Well, out of those jodis, it was businessman Shivashish Mishra and farmer Sourabh Patel’s pair which looked rather quirky. But wait there is a twist to the tale!

We earlier told you how Shivashish was a model and has worked as an actor, now we have a revelation to share about his partner. Reportedly, Patel is lying about his profession and is not a farmer. The sources further reveal, that his real name is not Sourabh, but Sahi Rameshwar Patel, an ex-casting agent.

Well, we wonder what made Sourabh oops Sahil lie about his identity. Did he think that a farmer’s profession will garner him more sympathy on the show? Well, whatever the case may be, this surely comes as a shocker. But if one can recall, this is not the first time fans have uncovered a truth about a contestant. Remember the revelation about Manveer Gurjar who had an alienated wife and child after he won Bigg Boss 10? Phew, let’s just wait for the clarification from Sahil/Sourabh on this one.

Image credits: Twitter, BollywoodLife