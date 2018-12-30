Bigg Boss 12 Grand Finale LIVE: TV heartthrob Karanvir Bohra out the race

9.44 PM IST
Amid the tension among the inmates, the lady with awesome comic timing, Bharti Singh arrives in the house. Of course, to make the top five laugh and have a ball of a time.
.@bharti_lalli congratulates the top 5 finalists and the #BiggBoss12 house is all lit up with her presence. #BB12 #BB12GrandFinale pic.twitter.com/t7CIBkyKW2— COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 30, 2018
9.41 PM IST
The three dudes of the house, Romil, Sree and KV perform on a popular Ranveer Singh song 'Khali Bali'.
Woah! @KVBohra, @sreesanth36 and #RomilChoudhary are killing it with their performance! Are you watching their awesome act? #BB12 #BiggBoss12 #BB12GrandFinale pic.twitter.com/sLvnneS95F— COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 30, 2018
9.34 PM IST
Salman Khan tells us a tale about how commoner, Romil Choudhary now has a huge fan following. Ya ya we know, how Bigg Boss is a career booster for people who love fame!
#RomilChoudhary ke hometown mein machi padi hai khalbali aur unke top 5 mein pahunchne ka bhi celebration shuru ho chuka hai! #BB12 #BiggBoss12 #BB12GrandFinale— COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 30, 2018
9.25 PM IST
BOOM! A little birdie tells us that the bhai-behen jodi (Dipika and Sreesanth) of season 12 are the top two finalists. Woah, this is a piece of interesting news for sure.
9.20 PM IST
After daru, it's time for some roona-dhona for the top five. Right from TV bahu Dipika Kakar's mother-in-law lauding her, Sreesanth's wife supporting him like always to Deepak’s dad’s emotional message, the housemates are all drenched in tears. Aww!!