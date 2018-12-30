image
Sunday, December 30th 2018
Bigg Boss 12 Grand Finale LIVE: TV heartthrob Karanvir Bohra out the race

9.44 PM IST

Amid the tension among the inmates, the lady with awesome comic timing, Bharti Singh arrives in the house. Of course, to make the top five laugh and have a ball of a time. 

9.41 PM IST

The three dudes of the house, Romil, Sree and KV perform on a popular Ranveer Singh song 'Khali Bali'. 

9.34 PM IST

Salman Khan tells us a tale about how commoner, Romil Choudhary now has a huge fan following. Ya ya we know, how Bigg Boss is a career booster for people who love fame! 

9.25 PM IST

BOOM! A little birdie tells us that the bhai-behen jodi (Dipika and Sreesanth) of season 12 are the top two finalists. Woah, this is a piece of interesting news for sure. 

9.20 PM IST

After daru, it's time for some roona-dhona for the top five. Right from TV bahu Dipika Kakar's mother-in-law lauding her, Sreesanth's wife supporting him like always to Deepak’s dad’s emotional message, the housemates are all drenched in tears. Aww!!  

