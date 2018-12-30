image
Monday, December 31st 2018
Bigg Boss 12 Grand Finale LIVE UPDATE: TV bahu Dipika Kakar takes away the trophy!

11.52 PM IST

It's Bigg Boss 12 Simar ka as the TV bahu Dipika Kakar takes home this year's trophy. Congratulations to her! 

11.30 PM IST

Finally, we have the top two finalists of Bigg Boss 12! The bhai-behen jodi of the season, Dipika Kakar and Sreesanth are the two finalists. The two also danced on a Bollywood melody and our heart went Kuch Kuch Hota Hai! 

11.21 PM IST

Here comes the MAJOR twist in the show. Salman Khan announces that among the top 3 finalists (Dipika, Sresanth and Deepak), one can leave the show ASAP with the exit prize money of Rs 20 lakhs. Oh boy, it's Deepak who opts for the same and takes home Rs 20 lakhs. 

11.17 PM IST

SPOILER : Social media is abuzz with the news of Simar aka Dipika winning the show and adding to this, we have a picture of her with the trophy. Fake or not, we shall see!

11.05 PM IST

Well-known journalist Dibang talks to Bigg Boss 12 fans in New Delhi. Among the many fans, majorly all are seen rooting for former cricketer Sreesanth and tags him a genuine and honest person.

