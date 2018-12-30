Bigg Boss 12 Grand Finale LIVE UPDATE: TV bahu Dipika Kakar takes away the trophy!

11.52 PM IST
It's Bigg Boss 12 Simar ka as the TV bahu Dipika Kakar takes home this year's trophy. Congratulations to her!
11.30 PM IST
Finally, we have the top two finalists of Bigg Boss 12! The bhai-behen jodi of the season, Dipika Kakar and Sreesanth are the two finalists. The two also danced on a Bollywood melody and our heart went Kuch Kuch Hota Hai!
.@sreesanth36 aur @ms_dipika ne kaayam ki bhai-behen ki acchi misaal #BiggBoss12 mein aur ab baari hai uski ek jhalak dekhne ki. #BB12 #BiggBoss12Finale #BB12GrandFinale pic.twitter.com/cXW1ccnx3q— COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 30, 2018
11.21 PM IST
Here comes the MAJOR twist in the show. Salman Khan announces that among the top 3 finalists (Dipika, Sresanth and Deepak), one can leave the show ASAP with the exit prize money of Rs 20 lakhs. Oh boy, it's Deepak who opts for the same and takes home Rs 20 lakhs.
11.17 PM IST
SPOILER : Social media is abuzz with the news of Simar aka Dipika winning the show and adding to this, we have a picture of her with the trophy. Fake or not, we shall see!
11.05 PM IST
Well-known journalist Dibang talks to Bigg Boss 12 fans in New Delhi. Among the many fans, majorly all are seen rooting for former cricketer Sreesanth and tags him a genuine and honest person.