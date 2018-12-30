Bigg Boss 12 Grand Finale promo: A major twist in tale awaits

All the fans of Bigg Boss season 12 would be quite sad today as the show is coming to an end. Tonight is the grand finale and the top five contenders to win the Bigg Boss trophy are Sreesanth, Dipika Kakar, Romil Choudhary, Deepak Thakur and Karanvir Bohra. The grand finale night is always quite glamorous with contestants showing off their dancing talent and the grand finale of the Bigg Boss season 12 won’t be an exception. The makers of the show have shared a few promos of the grand finale episode in which we can see all the five contestants dancing their heart out. But well, there’s a twist too.

Sree and Dipika are seen dancing on songs that describe their sibling relationship in the house. The two have entertained us the most this season with their nok-jhok as well as with their bhai-behen pyaar. Sree, Romil and KV will be seen dancing on Ranveer Singh’s hit track Khalibali. It looks like a competitive dance between them. And last, but not the least Deepak will be shaking a leg with Somi for whom he had romantic feelings. We are surely looking forward to these performances tonight.

#RomilChoudhary, @sreesanth36 aur @KVBohra jab rakhenge saath mein stage par kadam toh #BB12GrandFinale mein khalibali machni jayaz hai! Dekhna na bhulein #BiggBoss12 aaj raat 9 baje iss hungama ke liye. #BB12 pic.twitter.com/A24vbJABTP — COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 30, 2018

Get ready to be mesmerized by #DeepakThakur's melodious voice and an amazing performance with #SomiKhan once again! Witness the #BB12GrandFinale fiesta tonight at 9 PM. #BB12 #BiggBoss12 pic.twitter.com/rZyGLtn7fQ — COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 30, 2018

By the way, the biggest question is who will win the show and the latest promo shared by the makers gives us a hint that there’s a twist in the tale. So, in the promo, we can see that Salman informs the audiences that one will get the title of the Bigg Boss season 12 winner and the other one will get the money. Uff! We can't wait for the grand finale.