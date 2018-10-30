image
Tuesday, October 30th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Bigg Boss 12: Guest contestant Shilpa Shinde in the house with no specific strategy

Television

Bigg Boss 12: Guest contestant Shilpa Shinde in the house with no specific strategy

Darshana DeviDarshana Devi   October 30 2018, 9.17 pm
back
Bigg Boss 11Bigg Boss 12EntertainmentMegha Dhadeshilpa shindeTelevisionVikas Gupta
nextBigg Boss 12: Rohit Suchanti’s mom slams contestants for their homophobic comments
ALSO READ

Bigg Boss 12 Day 44 Written Update: Shilpa and Vikas' entry stirs up the inmates

Bigg Boss 12 Day 43: Megha and Dipika prepare their attack on the house

Bigg Boss 12: Anup Jalota claims his affair with Jasleen Matharu was 'scripted'