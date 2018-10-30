Bigg Boss 12: Guest contestant Shilpa Shinde in the house with no specific strategy

Fans of TV actor Shilpa Shinde are in for a good news. The ex-Bigg Boss contestant and the winner of the last season would be stepping inside the Bigg Boss 12 house as a guest contestant along with the season’s second runner-up, Vikas Gupta. The actor, who was one of the most consistent participants in the last season, will be reportedly staying with the housemates for a couple of days and help them with winning tips.

Talking about her re-entry in the house, the actor recently spoke to The Indian Express that she won’t indulge in fights right after entering the house like the last time. She further mentioned that she has no specific strategy as things inside the Bigg Boss house do not take place according to your expectations.

“Ab jo soch ke jaate ho wo nahi hota,” she said.

Talking about her guest entry, a source earlier informed indianexpress.com, “The makers wanted to add some spice in the show. After getting Bigg Boss Marathi winner Megha Dhade as a wild card, they decided to get Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa to join the season. The housemates would be unaware of the fact that she is only a guest. Her entry is expected to increase the entertainment quotient of the show.”

Shilpa’s past animosity with Vikas ignited a war on the first day of season 11 and their constant nok-jhoks remained the highlight of the season.