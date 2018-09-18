Bigg Boss 12: Hina Khan turns mediator for Karanvir Bohra and his wife

It is that time of the month, when Bigg Boss fanatics can’t keep calm as the show has finally began.

The grand premiere episode was held last night and it was filled with a lot of drama and emotions. Well, this year it is singles vs jodis and among the lot one celebrity, who we think will go far is none other than Karanvir Bohra. The actor, who has been part of the TV industry for nearly two decades is also tagged to be one of the strongest contestant this season.

But, then Bigg Boss house is such a spot where even the strongest can fail. The question is how Karanvir will manage without his two kids and wife? Well, the actor need not worry about that as his better half has written an emotional and motivational post on Instagram. In return, even Karanvir has a lovey-dovey message for his wife. How did Karanvir convey the same? It happened through Hina Khan who visited the sets of Bigg Boss 12 as a moderator along with Hiten Tejwani.

Really, it is such a sweet gesture on Hina’s part. Stay tuned to In.Com for all the latest gossip related to Bigg Boss 12.