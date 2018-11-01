Bigg Boss 12: Host Salman Khan has tough competition in Anup Jalota!

The bhajan maestro, Anup Jalota has been evicted from the house, but that is not stopping him from being in the limelight. From the time he has stepped out of the controversial house, the 65-year-old legend has been dropping bombs about the show and making enough shocking revelations to draw the spotlight to himself.

After revealing that the show is staged and that he isn’t in a real relationship with 28-year-old Jasleen Matharu, he now seems to be complaining about his weight loss on the show. In his latest statement, Anupji has taken a dig at Salman Khan. Reportedly, Anup Jalota while sharing his experience about his Bigg Boss stint said, "I lost 4 kgs in the Bigg Boss house. If I lose 4 more kilos I can host Bigg Boss.” Well, we wonder what host Salman Khan thinks of Anup’s desire to replace him on the show. It will surely be fun to watch the show with bhajan tunes, given that Mr Jalota is an expert at it.

Anup, 65, also revealed how it was difficult for him to survive inside the house. He said, “Bigg Boss is one of the most popular shows and I am glad that I participated in the show. It is very tough to survive in the house as one needs to do all the things on their own, from cleaning utensils, washing clothes to playing tasks and staying alienated from the outer world.”

