Bigg Boss 12: Jasleen Matharu and Anup Jalota make their relationship official!

Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu. He is 65-years-old, she is 28. When Salman Khan asked the bhajan king about his relationship with Jasleen, he said,”Main guru woh shishya (I am the teacher and she is my student).” But it was revealed in no time that the two had indeed recorded a video prior to reveal their true relationship status on national television. The two are dating.

Furthermore Jasleen’s parents and friends were reportedly not aware of her dating Anup until now.

Jasleen is a singer, performer and actor born and brought up in Mumbai, and has also featured in some music videos. Anup, on the other hand, is a renowned singer whose well-known bhajans include Aisi Lagi Lagan, Main Nahi Makhan Khayo, Rang De Chunariya among others.