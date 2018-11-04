Bigg Boss 12: Jasleen Matharu and Anup Jalota's relationship status takes a new twist

Even after Anup Jalota's eviction from Bigg Boss 12, his controversial 'affair' with 'student' Jasleen Matharu doesn't cease from making headlines. On Saturday night, Biss Boss 11 runner-up Hina Khan came to the house and set up an interesting 'Hina Ki Adalat'. All eyes were on Hina as she quizzed Jasleen on her equation with Jalota, who calls her his 'shishya'.

"We went on a date...I kissed him...What kind of a guru-shishya (teacher-student) relationship is this?," Jasleen is heard saying.

Unless you've been living under a rock, you would know that the evicted Jalota later claimed Jasleen and his relationship to be scripted by the Bigg Boss makers. As per his version, he was unaware of the affair 'angle' until he reached the show, Jasleen took to the stage and called herself his girlfriend. Jasleen, as she entered the show, had declared that she is dating Jalota for three odd years now.

“I have told Kesar (Kesar Matharu, Jasleen's father) that please invite me to Jasleen’s wedding. We will do her kanyadaan together. And I am happy that he has agreed," he was heard saying at a recent interaction with the press.

Relationship or no relationship...these two are sure entertaining!