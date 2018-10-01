Bigg Boss 12: Jasleen Matharu must prove her love for beau Anup Jalota

Jasleen Matharu and Anup Jalota entered the Bigg Boss house as a jodi and everyone was simply shell shocked. While they admit they share a special relationship, the refuse to give their relationship a name. It was just a few days ago when love was in the air and on display with the two. Remember when Jasleen kissed Jalota on the cheeks and the forehead? Well, now it’s time to prove the love.

Nominations ki prakriya ho chuki hai shuru aur singles hain taiyaar jodiyon ko bandhi banane ke liye! Dekhna na bhulein #BB12 aaj raat 9 baje. #BiggBoss12 pic.twitter.com/kXI4OC7gQY — COLORS (@ColorsTV) October 1, 2018

It looks like Bigg Boss has tasked the singles to kidnap Anup Jalota and he must be saved. So, to save the bhajan singer from getting nominated, Dipika has asked Jasleen to cut her hair to shoulder length and destroy her clothes and make up. This has surely got Jasleen upset and we can see that she is in two minds about it, and that’s not going down well with Anup. It will be interesting to see whether Jasleen will be able to prove her love for Anup Jalota or not.

Meanwhile, it will also be interesting to see who will be nominated this week. On this Weekend Ka Vaar, there were two jodis evicted, Roshmi Banik-Kriti Verma and Nirmal Singh-Romil Chaudhary. But there’s a twist, Romil has been sent back to the Bigg Boss house. Let’s see how Romil’s second innings unfolds in the house.