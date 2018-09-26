Bigg Boss 12: Jasleen Matharu paints Anup Jalota's face red

The current season of Bigg Boss 12 maybe all drama and dross but it’s lacking that zing as the combination of jodis and celebrity singles aren’t able to bring in the masala needed for high TRPs. But, one vichitra jodi is managing to rake in enough eyeballs. We’re talking about bhajan samrat Anup Jalota and his singer-girlfriend Jasleen Matharu.

Ever since this jodi was announced by Salman Khan in the opening episode, all eyes have been on them as they continue stand steady as a couple. In Wednesday’s episode, Jasleen takes her feelings for Anup Jalota up a notch as she kisses him on his forehead and cheeks openly, while the other inmates cheer her on.

A smitten Jalota cannot stop blushing as he’s agrees to leave the trace of Jasleen’s kiss on his face for the day. There’s a mix of shock and amusement as the other inmates witness their supposed love story. This is surely going to be one highlight moment in Wednesday’s episode.

Speaking of their love story, while Jasleen has never denied her relationship with her mentor, her father Kesar Matharu has been mighty upset over the love affair and he has made it pretty evident in various interviews. We wonder what his reaction will be after seeing this pyaarbhari pappi.