Bigg Boss 12: Karanvir Bohra’s lingerie stint disappoints Twitterati

Bigg Boss 12, the reality show is certainly incomplete without high-voltage drama due to numerous controversies, both inside and outside the house. We are well aware of how every moment of the inmates is tracked by their fans and haters. The latest inmate to come under the viewer’s radar is TV actor, Karanvir Bohra.

An unseen clip from one of the latest episodes has made its way to the internet and left all the avid Bigg Boss viewers in a shock. In the clip, the trio of Karanvir Bohra, Surbhi Rana and Rohit Suchanti are seen fooling around and as Karanvir looks out for his undergarments, a reckless Surbhi flings lingerie at him. Karanvir then picks up the undergarment, places it on his head and entertains the two of them. Surbhi at the end of the video can be seen warning KV that the owner of the lingerie might not appreciate his actions.

#SurbhiRana had such a problem with her mom knowing she smokes. But watching this will be too much fun for her mom,throwing lingerie on #KaranvirBohra & him playing with it? Karanvir fans, Would you tolerate such behaviour if it was your sister's bra?#bb12 #BiggBuzz — Voice Noteswali Krutika (@certifiedKruti) November 28, 2018

The video, however, didn’t go well with the Twitterverse and Karanvir has received a lot of flak for his uncalled actions. The winner of Bigg Boss 11, Shilpa Shinde, mocked the actor and went on to say that his wife Teejay Sidhu might come up with a new open letter to defend his actions.

