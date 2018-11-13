Bigg Boss 12: Karanvir Bohra's wife Teejay Sidhu pens a letter, miffed with 'double standards' of makers

Popular TV show Bigg Boss is keeping us entertained these days with the high-voltage drama presented by the inmates. One of the most popular contestants in the house is undoubtedly Karanvir Bohra. However, in the past few episodes, we have seen how Salman has been constantly targeting KV for his behavior and the same has miffed a lot of his fans. Not only his fans but his better half, Teejay, who thinks that enough is enough, showed her concern by saying that it’s going a bit too overboard.

Teejay penned a letter to the makers of Bigg Boss 12 on Monday, pointing out that it is hard to see her husband being ridiculed every week.

It is out of concern, and with the utmost respect that I write to you.. I needed to share with you how deeply hurt I am by the way #KaranvirBohra is being treated in BiggBoss... @ColorsTV @endemolshineind #BiggBoss12 #BB12 #KaranvirBohra #KVB #TeamKVB #KVBarmy pic.twitter.com/lpCSMRSZ2D — Teejay Sidhu (@bombaysunshine) 12 November 2018

Taking to Twitter, Teejay wrote that KV is a celebrated actor ‘who has done only hit shows’ and urged the makers to appreciate the ‘years of hard work’ it has taken him to earn this respect. She further added that the makers have ‘double standards’ when it comes to taking action against a particular contestant. She stated the example of how everybody questioned when Rohit Suchanti was mocked for his purple shorts but when it came to KV being ridiculed for his looks, nobody uttered a word.

“It’s wrong to shame someone for the way they look, or how they dress,” she wrote.

Meanwhile, KV’s equation with Sreesanth has also turned sour over the past few weeks in the Bigg Boss house. Let’s see what the upcoming episode has in store for us!

Stay tuned for more updates and juicier gossips about Bigg Boss 12.