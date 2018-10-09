Bigg Boss 12: Karanvir, Neha and Sreesanth’s nomination leaves Twitter fuming

The controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 12 is getting meatier by each passing day. Initially, fanatics expected celebrities to create some buzz but that did not happen. The show is in its fourth week and looks like finally, it’s on the right track. While fights are very common in the BB house, last week Bigg Boss surprised everyone with no evictions.
The Bhajan maestro was sent to the secret room and his partner Jasleen Matharu is still in the house. For the uninitiated, Karanvir Bohra, Neha Pendse and Sreesanth are the ones who are nominated this week. Frankly, these three facing the nomination has come as a shocker for one and all, and even the tweeple are unhappy with this decision of Bigg Boss. Well, fanatics are right in their own way, as these three celebs are the only the nominated ones this week and none from the jodis are in the nomination puddle.
Few Twitterati have also called out to the makers of the show for being unfair and siding the jodis. As if the secret room bomb was not enough last weekend, there’s a mid-week eviction this week. Now, it remains to see that who among the celebrities bids farewell to the show or there’s some twist to the already complicated tale.
