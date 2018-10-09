Bigg Boss 12: Karanvir, Neha and Sreesanth’s nomination leaves Twitter fuming

The controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 12 is getting meatier by each passing day. Initially, fanatics expected celebrities to create some buzz but that did not happen. The show is in its fourth week and looks like finally, it’s on the right track. While fights are very common in the BB house, last week Bigg Boss surprised everyone with no evictions.

Extremely unfair decision by #BiggBoss12 .. please keep the show acceptable for public... All the nominated contestants are really deserving to stay in bigg boss when compared to others...i really wish will there be any way to reverse the decision.. — Mrs farhaan (@mrs_farhaan) October 8, 2018

The Bhajan maestro was sent to the secret room and his partner Jasleen Matharu is still in the house. For the uninitiated, Karanvir Bohra, Neha Pendse and Sreesanth are the ones who are nominated this week. Frankly, these three facing the nomination has come as a shocker for one and all, and even the tweeple are unhappy with this decision of Bigg Boss. Well, fanatics are right in their own way, as these three celebs are the only the nominated ones this week and none from the jodis are in the nomination puddle.

You are clearly favouring Jodis team this year @BiggBoss 😡 They abuse singles, cheat during tasks but still no action is taken #NehhaPendse #KV and #Sreesanth were given kalkothri saza already Aisa Kaunsa gunaah kar diya ki nominate bhi kar diya fir eviction#BB12 #BiggBoss12 — Dr.Nupur (@nupurrk) October 8, 2018

Few Twitterati have also called out to the makers of the show for being unfair and siding the jodis. As if the secret room bomb was not enough last weekend, there’s a mid-week eviction this week. Now, it remains to see that who among the celebrities bids farewell to the show or there’s some twist to the already complicated tale.

Hahaha This is a joke right ? Favor commoners more .@BiggBoss you are partial .#BB12 #BiggBoss12 — Tejas (@AwesomeTejo) October 8, 2018

Stay tuned to in.com for all the latest updates on Bigg Boss 12.