image
Tuesday, October 9th 2018
English
Bigg Boss 12: Karanvir, Neha and Sreesanth’s nomination leaves Twitter fuming

Television

Bigg Boss 12: Karanvir, Neha and Sreesanth’s nomination leaves Twitter fuming

Rushabh DhruvRushabh Dhruv   October 09 2018, 10.09 am
back
Bigg Boss 12EntertainmentKaranvir BohraNeha PendsenominationssreesanthTelevisionTwitter
nextMallika Dua calls out this Sanskaari actor for sexual harassment
ALSO READ

Bigg Boss 12 Day 21 Weekend Ka Vaar: Anup Jalota moves to a secret room, is Jasleen single now?

Bigg Boss 12 Day 20 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan slams reality checks on the housemates

Bigg Boss 12: Eviction surprise awaits, Anup Jalota sent to the secret room