Bigg Boss 12: Manveer Gurjar to enter the house on the first episode?

Bigg Boss season 12 is going to be gracing our screens in a few hours and we are sure that you cannot contain your excitement! Hosted by none other than Salman Khan, the Bhai of Bollywood, Bigg Boss garners record-breaking TRPs for the channel. It seems that makers of the show are aims for high TRPs from the first episode itself because if sources are to be believed, Manveer Gujjar will one the first episode, alongside Shilpa Shinde.

Manveer Gurjar was the winner of the 10th season of Bigg Boss. He went into the house as a commoner among the many celebs and emerged victoriously. Shilpa Shinde was the winner of the 11th season of the show that took place last year. One of the most interesting parts about the season the fact that jodis and singles will be entering the BB house. Reportedly, the premiere episode will have an amazing performance by Danny D and Salman Khan, together, on the song Oh Oh Jaane Jaana. Now, won't that be something to watch!

