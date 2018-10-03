Bigg Boss 12: MNS workers threaten violence if Tanushree Dutta enters show

When Tanushree Dutta's allegations against Nana Patrkar broke, many were quick to assume that the actress was in a dire need of publicity and probably wanted to enter TV reality show Bigg Boss. After all, Bigg Boss has proven to be a game changer for many because it could truly get you familiar with a major chunk of Indian households! However, we hear Tanushree was never approached by makers to join the gang, neither did she herself plan to step in. And now, the youth wing of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena reached Bigg Boss sets and warned the makers to not let Tanushree in!

Youth wing of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) today handed over a letter to Bigg Boss makers at the show's Lonavala set, threatening them of violence if #TanushreeDutta enters the house pic.twitter.com/OeGoooqj0M — ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2018

MNS representatives travelled to Lonavla where the show is being shot and handed a letter detailing their demand to the makers. Reportedly, the letter states they would cause much violence on the sets if Tanushree entered the show.

Since the time she has started speaking, Tanushree has mentioned MNS as an entity that actively threatened her, at the behest of Nana Patekar. An official statement from CINTAA admits her grievance of assault was not properly addressed but also says it can not reopen the case as according to the CINTAA constitution, any case older than 3 years cannot be reopened.