Bigg Boss 12: Monday nominations bring out the worst in the celebrities

After Roshmi Banik, Kriti Verma and Nirmal Singh’s back-to-back exit from the reality show, it looks like the hostile vibes are ready to take over the Bigg Boss house on Monday. As per few promos released by Colors TV, the nomination task for the contestants is deadly AF. Nominations always bring in a lot of drama on the show and the same will be witnessed this Monday too.

#UrvashiVani ko singles ke kabze se chudane ke liye #DeepakThakur ko alvida keh dena padega apne baalon ko! Dekhna na bhulein #BiggBoss12 aaj raat 9 baje. #BB12 pic.twitter.com/SIBOBu7iId — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) October 1, 2018

For the uninitiated, the nomination task this time around is all about saving your partner from getting nominated. But the twist is, to save your other half, one of the partners need to do whatever the celebrity instructs him/her. We will see Karanvir Bohra telling Deepak Thakur that if he intends to save Urvashi Vani, he needs to shave his entire body. Ouch!

#SabaKhan ko release karne ke liye @sreesanth36 ne ki ek anokhi maang! Kya #SomiKhan puri kar payengi ye demand? Janne ke liye dekhiye #BB12 aaj raat 9 baje. #BiggBoss12 pic.twitter.com/NreDZO5x1J — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) October 1, 2018

Former cricketer Sreesanth, for the first time in Bigg Boss history, is seen indulging in a task. We also see a war of sorts between Sreesanth and the Khan Sisters. Sree demands that if Somi wants to save her sister Saba, she needs to chop her hair and go bob.

Can’t wait for this episode to start.

