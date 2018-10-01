image
Monday, October 1st 2018
English
Bigg Boss 12: Monday nominations bring out the worst in the celebrities

Television

Bigg Boss 12: Monday nominations bring out the worst in the celebrities

Rushabh DhruvRushabh Dhruv   October 01 2018, 8.42 pm
back
Bigg Boss 12. BB 12Deepak ThakurDipika KakarKaranvir BohraSaba KhanSomi Khansreesanth
nextBigg Boss 12: Deepak Thakur takes a dig at Hina Khan’s emotional moment from season 11
ALSO READ

Bigg Boss 12 day 15 written update: Jasleen Matharu dumps Anup Jalota, well almost

Bigg Boss 12 day 13 written update: Salman Khan’s weekend ka vaar sees two evictions

Bigg Boss 12 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan is in no mood to spare anyone