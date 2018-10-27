Bigg Boss 12: Nehha Pendse to make a comeback?

Marathi actress Nehha Pendse, was one of the first celebrities to be evicted from the Bigg Boss 12 house. It came as a shocker to her fans, who quickly started a movement to bring her back on the show. And it looks like, their prayers have been answered finally.

If a report in LatestLY is to be believed, then Nehha will make a re-entry into the house as a surprise wild-card. The source states that Nehha will return to the show post a campaign started by her fans on social media. Reveals the source, “Nehha will enter the Bigg Boss house again thanks to the strong popularity that she has right now. This may look like a wildcard entry but the makers want to get her back thanks to public demand. She has received a call from the programming team to come on the show again.”

The source further adds that she will be entering the house over the weekend. The think tank believes that with Megha Dhade in the house, she and Nehha will make for a great team together and help boost the TRPs. With hashtags like #BringNehhaPendseBack trending on Twitter, the makers decided to bring her back on the show.

How excited are you for her re-entry in the controversial house?