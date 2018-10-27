image
Saturday, October 27th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Bigg Boss 12: Nehha Pendse to make a comeback?

Television

Bigg Boss 12: Nehha Pendse to make a comeback?

Prajakta AjgaonkarPrajakta Ajgaonkar   October 27 2018, 1.36 pm
back
BB12Bigg Boss 12EntertainmentNehha PendseTelevision
nextBigg Boss 12 promo: Rohit Suchanti loses his cool as Sreesanth comments on his sexuality
ALSO READ

Bigg Boss 12 Promo: Wild card entries to create havoc in the house

Bigg Boss 12 promo: Sreesanth’s revelation about Surbhi leads to a Smokey fight

Bigg Boss 12 promo: Sourabh and Jasleen make Anup a jealous Jalota