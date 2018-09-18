Bigg Boss 12: Not just a businessman, Shivashish Mishra is a hot mess!

Last night was one of the biggest nights for Bigg Boss fans as the latest season of the show hit the air. The 12th season of the much loved show witnessed 21 participants, both celebrities and commoners, enter the coveted house. Like the previous three seasons, this year too the makers have lined up a compilation of well-known celebs along with few aam aadmi.

Among the many who walked into the house, one contestant who surely grabbed our attention was businessman Shivashish Mishra, who claims to wear all things branded. Right from Louis Vuitton to Prada, the man’s wardrobe is a designer studio of sorts. The muscular model is surely an eye-candy and his shirtless pictures from a photoshoot will set your mood on the right track.

There’s one picture of Shivashish in which he is wearing nothing (nude) and it’s without a doubt the best among all. *wink wink*

The man behind Mishra’s hot portfolio is none other than popular photographer and director Amit Khanna. The two have worked together when Shivashish began his career as a model.

Uff!!! Don’t you think Mishra is too hot to handle?