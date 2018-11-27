Bigg Boss 12 Promo: A frustrated Surbhi Rana questions Romil’s character

Bigg Boss 12 is already half-way through and we have already come across a lot of fights, emotions and high-voltage drama. Things have started to get ugly and the on-going episodes are proof! The official account of Colors TV just dropped in a glimpse from tonight’s episode and it’s all things spicy!

In the latest promo, inmates like Dipika and Romil get a chance to vent out their long due bitterness at Surbhi Rana and they proceed on to put all sorts of accusations on her. She is labelled as fake, manipulative and a game-planner. Well, this doesn’t go well with Surbhi and she loses her cool, as usual.

Things start to become ugly when Surbhi blames Romil Choudhary of inappropriately staring at women in the house and assassinates his character. Of the Roadies fame, Surbhi is hell-bent on proving his wrong intentions to which a disappointed Romil Chaudhary, breaks down. The mastermind swears on his baby that he never meant it appear that way. That’s extremely sad, Romil!

Let’s wait for tonight’s episode to see what happened next. Stay tuned to in.com for all the live updates on Bigg Boss 12.