Bigg Boss 12 Promo: A shocking mid-week eviction between Sreesanth, Karanvir and Neha causes mayhem

Bigg Boss 12 is in its fourth week and it has reached an exciting peak. With the wild card entry of Surbhi Rana and Romil, followed by Anup Jalota’s shift to the secret room, things are surely turning interesting in the house. Now, as we saw no eviction happening last week, Bigg Boss announced a mid-week eviction and the nominated contestants include Sreesanth, Karanvir Bohra and Neha Pendse. The makers have released a new promo now.

The promo depicts tension mounting in the house as Bigg Boss announces a mid-week eviction. The three nominated contestants are taken to a secluded dark room in what looks like a coffin set. Bigg Boss asks the remaining safe contestants to pick one undeserving name with a reason. Each one of them starts listing out a name, Deepika picks Sreesanth, Deepak and Urvashi pick Neha, Jasleen and Srishty, too, pick Neha. Then, Bigg Boss finally reveals the name of the eliminated contestant, but of course, the promo doesn’t reveal it, and we’re only shown the shocked faces.

Who will it be? Well, Sreesanth has tried staging a walkout in the past several times, so will it be him? Or will it be Neha, who has reportedly fallen ill? It could even be Karanvir, who’s playing the game very smartly. We’ll have to wait till the Wednesday episode unfolds.​