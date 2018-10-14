Bigg Boss 12 Promo: A special guest with special gifts evokes laughter in the house

While the world has been basking in the festivities of Navratri, our Bigg Boss inmates are up against each other, fighting and trying to prove their point. However, this weekend, they are celebrating the festival in their own special manner and host aur dost, Salman Khan is here with his gyaan.

The Saturday’s episode saw Kajol enter the house to promote Helicopter Eela and now the Sunday episode will see various dancers and entertainers bring the house down with their performances. As the new promo of the show is released, we see a special guest enter the house with some special gifts.

The little entertainer pulls a fast one on each of the contestants and he starts off with Surbhi Rana. He has brought her a wig. The funniest and best gift was undoubtedly the one he bought for Shivashish. A football with a photo of Deepak to stick on it, so that he can kick it as many times as he desires to. It obviously evoked enough laughs in the house.

Now, speaking of the serious part of the show, Karanvir Bohra and Neha Pendse are the nominated contestants and one of them is definitely going back home on Sunday. Anup Jalota and Sreesanth were evicted earlier, but they are put in the secret room, quietly observing the moves of inmates.