Bigg Boss 12 promo: An entertaining captaincy task gone wrong

Bigg Boss 12 is becoming a show of big fights! Inmates of the current edition of the show aren’t able to complete a single task without bringing the house down. Every task assigned to them is turned into, well, a huge task. On Thursday, the new captain of the house will be selected and this week Romil Choudhary and Shivashish Mishra are the contenders to be the new captain.

Bigg Boss has given them an interesting task where they will have their respective chat shows through which they need to entertain the other contestants. The inmates have a remote with which they can keep changing the channel and decide whose show is more entertaining. The show that airs on BB TV consistently, becomes the captain. While Romil and Shivashish try to entertain, other contestants jump to change the channel. Their enthusiasm got the better of them, so much so that the remote stops working. What happens next? You guessed it right, there’s a fight.

A big argument ensues between Dipika and Deepak and we see Deepak talking rudely with Jasleen. Meanwhile, Karanvir who is the sanchalak of the task warns Deepak that he will disqualify Romil. KV is also seen telling all the contestants that no one else will become a captain and he will be the one who will become the captain again. Looks like this a rat race to the captaincy!