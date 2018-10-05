Bigg Boss 12 promo: Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu go on a romantic date!

Without a doubt, the bhajan singer Anup Jalota and his girlfriend Jasleen Matharu are the most talked contestants from the Bigg Boss house. Right from the day the two entered the show to even going through a break-up of sorts on national television, the lovebirds ki prem kahaani is being lapped up by fans.

Now, as per the latest promo released by Colors TV, we see the couple enjoying a romantic date together. Yep, you heard that right! Just 2 days after a supposed break-up, Jasleen and Anup can be seen getting up close and personal. The darling babe Jasleen is also seen confessing how she missed dancing with him. But the icing on this cake is when we see the 65-year-old maestro on bended knees, uttering the three golden words!

View this post on Instagram Suron ka Sangam ⚡😊😊 @jalotaanup A post shared by Jasleen Matharu🎤🎸🎵 (@jasleenmatharu) on Jun 13, 2018 at 12:56am PDT

Amidst the candle light dinner date, Jasleen looks pretty in a pink lehenga-choli and Anupji looks dapper in a suit. While we’re happy for the two, all we can hope for is that this is not their last dance together on the show as the duo are nominated this week.

