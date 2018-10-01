Bigg Boss 12 promo: Anup Jalota draws revenge, breaks up with bae Jasleen Matharu

One of the most loved and of course controversial reality show Bigg Boss 12 is slowly but steadily gearing up for a stormy season. One by one, we can see the contestants showing off their true colours and Bigg Boss is leaving no stone unturned in nudging them do so. *giggles*

Well, for fans who witnessed Monday’s episode, you may have a clue of what’s going to take place on Tuesday and we’re sure you’re at the edge of your seats. Jasleen Matharu is faced with a rude nomination task. The babe has been asked to choose between her alleged boyfriend Anup Jalota’s freedom and her make up, and to everyone’s surprise Miss Matharu ditches her man to keep her makeup. And there are consequences as Anup Jalota gets nominated.

That not all. Colors TV has released a teaser of what’s in store on Tuesday and all hell is about to break loose. We see Anup breaking up Jasleen, well sort of. While having breakfast, Anup Jalota declares that he is really upset with Jasleen’s behavior during the nomination task and announces that he is single in the house and Jasleen is no more his partner. Whaaat!

Jasleen is shocked and sobs her heart out. The pleads with him to reconsider his decision but Anup is in no mood to relent. Jasleen is obviously devastated!

All the action will unfold in Tuesday's episode.