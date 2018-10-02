Bigg Boss 12 promo: Anup Jalota, Jasleen Matharu fight, Romil adds fuel to fire

Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu are one of the most unique jodis in the house of Bigg Boss. The two say that they share a special relationship and a few days ago, we got to see them being romantic as well. But on Monday everything changed. Dipika Kakar asked Jasleen to destroy her clothes and cut her hair shoulder length to save Anup. But Jasleen instead opted to lose the task and get nominated.

This didn’t go down well with Anup and he feels that for Jasleen her clothes are important than him. The bhajan singer is upset with Jasleen and Romil Chaudhary is adding fuel in the fire. Colors has shared a promo of the show in which we can see that Romil is trying to turn Anup against Jasleen.

Kya @anupjalota aur #JasleenMatharu ki ye anokhi kahaani reh jayegi adhuri? Kya #BB12 ke ghar mein toot jayenge yeh do dil? Janne ke liye dekhte rahiye #BiggBoss12. pic.twitter.com/Fl0maQTbUX — COLORS (@ColorsTV) October 1, 2018

In Tuesday’s episode, we will also get to see Anup deciding to part ways with Jalseen and play individually. In the promo above, we can also see that Jasleen has a breakdown and Anup is in no mood to forgive her for not destroying her clothes.

It will be interesting to see in coming episodes whether Anup will be able to forgive Jasleen or this tiff between them will continue.