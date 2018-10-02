image
Tuesday, October 2nd 2018
English
Bigg Boss 12 promo: Anup Jalota, Jasleen Matharu fight, Romil adds fuel to fire

Television

Bigg Boss 12 promo: Anup Jalota, Jasleen Matharu fight, Romil adds fuel to fire

Murtuza NullwalaMurtuza Nullwala   October 02 2018, 7.18 pm
back
Anup JalotaBigg BossBigg Boss 12EntertainmentJasleen MathuraRomil ChaudharyTelevision
nextAmitabh Bachchan's KBC 10’s first crorepati has a heart wrenching story
ALSO READ

Bigg Boss 12: Jasleen Matharu must prove her love for beau Anup Jalota

Bigg Boss 12: Season 11 mastermind Vikas Gupta arrives with a reality check

Bigg Boss 12: Jasleen Matharu paints Anup Jalota's face red