Bigg Boss 12 promo: Captain Sreesanth sends buddy Karanvir Bohra to jail

The controversial reality show Bigg Boss 12 is a mixture of emotions, drama and action. Past two days saw the makers welcoming guests inside the house to kick start the Diwali celebration. But there has been one highlight in the last few weeks and that’s pacer Sreesanth’s behaviour. He is now the new captain of the house.

.@sreesanth36 ne sunaayi @KVBohra ko Kaal Kothri ki saza aur isse hui naraaz @ms_dipika! Kya hoga iska anjaam? Jaanne ke liye dekhiye #BiggBoss12 aaj raat 9 baje. #BB12 pic.twitter.com/FCQpPByGQ8 — COLORS (@ColorsTV) November 2, 2018

As per a new promo released by Colors TV, we see Bigg Boss announcing that the contestants need to decide an inmate to face the kaal-kothri wrath. Megha Dhade and Surbhi Rana break into a loud verbal fight and must notice how Megha defends herself against Surbhi. Then amidst the chaos, when Bigg Boss asks the new captain Sree that who he wants to send behind the bars, Sree takes his buddy Karanvir Bohra’s name.

Dipika Kakar is seen lashing out at Sreesanth for choosing Karanvir for the jail term. For the starters, Dipika-Sreesanth and Karanvir were the best of friends, but looks like now they are more of enemies. We are so excited to witness the mayhem. Stay tuned to in.com for all the latest scoop from the Bigg Boss 12.