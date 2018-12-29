Bigg Boss 12 promo: Contestants shed tears as they look back at their journey in the house

Fans of the show Bigg Boss 12 would be quite sad as the show will come to an end on Sunday. The contestants in the house too would be counting hours to be back home but of course, with the trophy. Right now there are five contestants inside the house, Sreesanth, Karanvir Bohra, Dipika Kakar, Romil Choudhary and Deepak Thakur. On Saturday, Bigg Boss will be taking the contestants down the memory lane and will be showing them their journey in the house.

The makers of Bigg Boss have released a few promos in which we can see that Sree, KV and Deepak get emotional after seeing their journey in the house. Well, Deepak is the one who cries the most. The singer has been winning hearts with his antics in his house and surely a tough contender to win the show. But then there are big names like Sreesanth, Dipika and Karanvir who are also quite strong. Today will be officially the last episode of the show as tomorrow will be the grand finale.

#BiggBoss12 ke 3 mahino ke safar mein @sreesanth36 ko mila mauka ek aur sabak seekhne ka, jise phirse jee kar hue woh bhavuk. Don't forget to watch #BB12 tonight at 9 PM for a sentimental treat.@iamappyfizz @oppomobileindia @TheGarnierMan @letsdroom pic.twitter.com/jBJO0CVuWg — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) December 29, 2018

Bigg Boss 12, unfortunately, was not one of the most entertaining seasons of the year. There were fights but not the one that would be remembered for a long time, even in celebs it is only Sreesanth who created some buzz. Now we wait to see who will win the show.