Bigg Boss 12 promo: Deepak Thakur and Dipika Kakar are at war!

The makers of Bigg Boss 12 are leaving no stone unturned to bring a rage among its contestants in order to increase the show’s steady rising TRPs. The last episode turned out to be a roller-coaster of emotions where we saw Sreesanth disclosing his side of the Slapgate incident that took place between him and cricketer Harbhajan Singh, Deepak instigating the hell out of Megha to get some breaking news, Surbhi Rana becoming the captain and much more.

The official account of Colors TV has shared a glimpse from tonight’s episode and it's quite controversial. In the promo, we can see a frustrated Deepak Thakur arguing with fellow inmate Dipika Kakar. Deepak is accusing Dipika of bribing Surbhi Rana to favour them as they helped her in winning the captaincy task.

Deepak is supposedly unhappy because of him losing the captaincy task and hence venting out his anger at Dipika and Surbhi. The singer went on to instigating Dipika by calling her a footage seeker which further irks the actress and both of them end up getting into an ugly verbal spat.

Well, this is one fight, that will bring a storm in the house. Let's wait for tonight’s episode to see what kind of drama gets unfolded. Stay tuned to in.com for all the live updates on Bigg Boss 12.