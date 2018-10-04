Bigg Boss 12 promo: Deepak Thakur and Jasleen Matharu fight, Anup Jalota keeps mum

Deepak Thakur is one of the most entertaining and loved contestants on this season of Bigg Boss. His simplicity has won over the viewers. Nowadays, he is making his presence felt by picking a lot of fights in the house. It was on Wednesday when Deepak fought with Sreesanth and Karanvir Bohra. Now, it is time for Deepak Thakur vs Jasleen Matharu.

Kya #DeepakThakur ne ki badtameezi #JasleenMatharu se ya hai ye koi galatfehmi? Janne ke liye dekhiye #BB12 aaj raat 9 baje. #BiggBoss12 pic.twitter.com/vdfyHN3eV2 — COLORS (@ColorsTV) October 4, 2018

Colors shared a promo of Thursday’s episode in which we can see Deepak arguing with Jasleen. The latter feels that the former is being rude. It is surprising to see that while this argument is going on Anup Jalota enters the room but doesn’t say anything to favour Jasleen. He opts to keep mum! Looks like Jalota is still upset with Jasleen because of the nomination task.

.@anupjalota aur #JasleenMatharu ke beech ho rahi hai nok-jhok! Kya ye mazaak le aayega unhe phirse paas? Janne ke liye dekhiye #BB12 aaj raat 9 baje. #BiggBoss12 pic.twitter.com/z7jcz3BE47 — COLORS (@ColorsTV) October 4, 2018

There’s also another promo in which we see Jalota pulling Jasleens' leg by talking about the task. He asks Jasleen if someday her clothes are taken and she has to give up Anup to get her clothes back what will she do. To this, Jasleen replies that she will, of course, keep him with her. This cute love-hate relationship between Anup and Jasleen is surely quite entertaining.