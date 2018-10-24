Bigg Boss 12 promo: Deepak Thakur and Rohit Suchanti target Somi Khan

The game inside the Bigg Boss house is getting messier. With two wild entrants, Megha Dhade and Rohit Suchanti already inside the house, the game has begun and we wonder what’s next. Also, the makers are leaving no stone unturned to keep the TRP quotient of the show high with back-to-back surprises. And if you are an avid lover of the show, you’ll know how the house has turned into a poultry farm for a luxury budge task.

#DeepakThakur aur @imrohitsuchanti ne shuru kar di hai strong planning #SomiKhan ko captaincy ki daavedaari se nikalne ke liye! Dekhiye kya hoga iska anjaam aaj raat 9 baje. #BiggBoss12 #BB12 pic.twitter.com/jcAE59XC6n — COLORS (@ColorsTV) October 24, 2018

As per a long promo released by Colors TV, we see Deepak Thakur and Rohit Suchanti planning and plotting during the task. The two are basically talking with an aim to kick out Somi Khan out of the captainship battle. Well, Somi is seen not taking this lightly and bursts out at the two. We even see Surbhi Rana making Deepak realise the times when Somi stood up for him and he should let it go. We wonder if Deepak is getting influenced by the new entrant Rohit.

Task mein hui contestants ke beech utha patak, ab kya hoga iska nateeja? #BB12. #BiggBoss12 pic.twitter.com/Ajy7Nor3h0 — COLORS (@ColorsTV) October 23, 2018

In the last, we see Somi breaking down in tears, on the other hand her sister Saba looks agitated. Damn, that’s lot of drama!

