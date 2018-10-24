image
Wednesday, October 24th 2018
English
Bigg Boss 12 promo: Deepak Thakur and Urvashi Vani are at war

Television

Bigg Boss 12 promo: Deepak Thakur and Urvashi Vani are at war

Rushabh DhruvRushabh Dhruv   October 24 2018, 1.56 pm
back
Bigg Boss 12Deepak ThakurEntertainmentTelevisionUrvashi Vani
nextAnu Malik to be replaced by THESE two music composers on Indian Idol 10
ALSO READ

Bigg Boss 12: Vikas Gupta upset as housemates call Rohit Suchanti gay

Bigg Boss 12 promo: Is Megha Dhade the new villain of the house?

Bigg Boss 12: Wild card Rohit Suchanti is an entertainment package