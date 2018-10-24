Bigg Boss 12 promo: Deepak Thakur and Urvashi Vani are at war

The controversial show, Bigg Boss 12 is getting juicer by each passing day. Right from Surbhi Rana being the motor mouth of the house, Sreesanth’s gameplay to Deepak Thakur leaving no stone unturned to manipulate the inmates, the show is on its right track. Further, with two wild card entrants in the ghar, the world has turned upside down for the inmates.

On Wednesday’s episode, during a luxury budget task a mini-fight of sorts took place between Deepak Thakur and Urvashi Vani. The always-so-silent inmate of the house, Urvashi showed her different said and affirmed that she is playing the game as an individual. With Karanvir Bohra wanting Urvashi to be a candidate for the captainship, it is Saba-Somi and others who want Deepak to be the head of the house.

Task mein hui contestants ke beech utha patak, ab kya hoga iska nateeja? #BB12. #BiggBoss12 pic.twitter.com/Ajy7Nor3h0 — COLORS (@ColorsTV) October 23, 2018

Now as per a latest promo released by Colors TV, we see Urvashi and Deepak indulging in a verbal fight. The conversation surely looks intense as they discuss who will be the next captain? Well, cunning as a fox Deepak tries to manipulate Urvashi, but this time the girl is in no mood to get influenced. The argument leads to a fight with some damages being done. Interesting!

Stay tuned to in.com for all the latest updates in Bigg Boss 12.