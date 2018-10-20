Bigg Boss 12 promo: Did Sreesanth just reveal his show fee!

Sreesanth’s stint in the Bigg Boss house has been quite interesting. Ever since he entered the house, at least once in two days fans can hear him say he wants to leave. His patent dialogue - ‘Bigg Boss please yeh darwaza kholdo’. The claim that he’s faking it was strengthened when it upset him that Dipika Kakar too his name for the mid-week eviction last week. By the way, this week Sreesanth, Surbhi Rana and Dipika have been sentenced to jail by the other contestants and Surbhi begins needling the former cricketer again.

The makers have shared a promo of Saturday’s episode and we see Surbhi aggravating Sreesanth with her words. But it is not Surbhi’s behaviour that has grabbed our attention. In the promo, we hear Sreesanth reveal the amount he is being paid for the show and, it’s a hold-your-breath amount. The former cricketer claims that he is being paid a whopping Rs 2.50 crore for the show. WOW! How can we get on this show!

Meanwhile, there’s another promo too in which we see Salman Khan questioning Sreesanth’s sportsmanship spirit. We wonder if there will be an argument between Salman and Sreesanth on this Saturday night. Let’s wait and watch.