Bigg Boss 12 promo: Dipika, Deepak and Surbhi get a chance to be safe from nominations

The controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 12 is making headlines every night. While Shivashish Mishra’s exit shocked fans, on the other hand, it was shocking to see evicted contestant Anup Jalota also make an entry on the show to clear the air about his and Jasleen’s relationship status. Well, if you follow the show regularly, then you’ll know how all the inmates got nominated this week, courtesy Shivashish.

Kya #SurbhiRana ka ghar mein upfront hona bacha paayega unhe nominations se ya #DeepakThakur aur @ms_dipika karennge unpar palatvaar? Watch #BB12 tonight at 9 PM. #BiggBoss12 pic.twitter.com/UNvbdLS5Yx — COLORS (@ColorsTV) November 19, 2018

Now as per a promo out by Colors TV, we see that Bigg Boss is giving a chance to the gharwalas to redeem and save themselves from the nominations. As per the task, we see that three contestants Dipika Kakar, Deepak Thakur, and Surbhi Rana are seated on a chair in the garden area. The task is the inmate who remains seated on the chair till last will be safe from the nominations. That’s not it, as other members from the house need to come and negotiate with the three to get one of the chairs and be in their position.

The video highlights that Dipika Kakar is in no mood to give her chair to any inmate. Looks like this new task is going to invite fights inside the house.