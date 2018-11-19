image
Monday, November 19th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Bigg Boss 12 promo: Dipika, Deepak and Surbhi get a chance to be safe from nominations

Television

Bigg Boss 12 promo: Dipika, Deepak and Surbhi get a chance to be safe from nominations

Rushabh DhruvRushabh Dhruv   November 19 2018, 6.10 pm
back
Bigg Boss 12Deepak ThakurDipika KakarEntertainmentKaranvir BohraMegha DhadeSurbhi RanaTelevision
nextSara Khan goes nude again, this time for her song's first poster
ALSO READ

Bodybuilder Arun Vijay picks the perfect next film

Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Here’s when Hina Khan will be back on the sets as Komolika

World gets ready for 2.0: Throwback shows organised in Dubai and Sri Lanka