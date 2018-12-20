Bigg Boss 12 promo: Dipika Kakar confirms Sreesanth is her 'strength' and not a 'strategy'!

The controversial reality show Bigg Boss 12 is now in its crucial stage, as there are just a few days to go for the finale episode. Wednesday saw a brainy task between Dipika Kakar, Surbhi Rana, and Deepak Thakur in which Surbhi was victorious and grabbed the ticket to the finale. With Surbhi's win, all other housemates, apart from Rana, are up for nominations this week. Now, as per a new promo released by Colors TV, we see RJ Malishka in the house turning the show into a radio station.

Malishka informs the viewers that Bigg Boss has given the audience a chance to question their favorite celebrity. In the frame, we see Dipika and Romil sitting alongside Malishka and the first question pops up for TV bahu Dipika. She's questioned about how she has been around Sreesanth this entire season and whether it was her strategy to stay in the limelight? Well, Dipika shuts down any 'strategy' talk. But when Romil states that Dipika's existence in the show is just because of her bhai-behen move, an agitated Dipika reiterates that Sree is her 'strength' and she'll won't take any talk about this anymore.

Well, this is just a snippet of a single contestant facing a question from a fan. Thursday's episode will see more drama with more questions coming from the aam-jaanta. Stay tuned to in.com for all the latest scoop from Bigg Boss 12!