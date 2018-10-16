Bigg Boss 12 promo: Dipika Kakar is the ultimate villain, say inmates

If you are an avid follower of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss, then you’ll agree with us that the show has a typical pattern. Right from the surprise eviction, secret room addition, mid-week eviction to even targeting a popular celebrity in the house, that’s how the show garners loads of TRP. And this new season of Bigg Boss is no exception.

.@ms_dipika ke khilaaf ho rahe hain sab gharwale, kya hoga iska anjaam? Dekhiye aaj raat 9 baje #BiggBoss12 mein. #BB12 pic.twitter.com/JwBGZHtH16 — COLORS (@ColorsTV) October 16, 2018

As per a promo released by Colors TV, we see the guys from the secret room making a comeback to the house. Anup Jalota and Sreesanth, who on Monday’s episode entered the ghar back are playing it all dirty. We see both the contestants talking ill about Dipika stating that she is a fabulous player. With Anupji and Sreesanth adding fuel to the fire, housemates are seen hating Dipika for being fake. In the video, Jasleen is also seen saying that Dipika is surely the vamp of the house. We wonder how difficult it is going to be for Miss Kakar to survive in the game if one by one the all her friends will turn into her foes.

For the unaware, last year it was Shilpa Shinde who was hated in the house but she won the show. So, now being the bichari of the house, will Dipika manage to the win the show?

Stay tuned to in.com for all the latest updates from Bigg Boss 12.