Bigg Boss 12 promo: Dipika Kakar lashes out at mastermind Romil and Srishty

Drama, fights and aggression, well that partially describes the Bigg Boss house! With every season, the controversies get only uglier and bigger. The official account of Colors TV has dropped a yet another bomb promo and it looks like some huge chaos is going to come our way!

In the latest promo, Dipika Kakar seems to be all fumed up and is yelling at the fellow inmates Romil Chaudhary and Srishty Rode. The actress is supposedly triggered because of Romil and Srishty’s personal remark, which they jokingly made on her husband Shoaib Ibrahim and brother Sreesanth. The two of them compared Shoaib and Sreesanth by calling them as Dipika’s saiya and bhaiya, which later resulted into a huge fuss by Dipika shouting at the top of her voice, as visible in the promo.

Well, it’s not the first time a personal remark has been passed but every time it takes place, fireworks are bound to happen in the Bigg Boss house. We will have to wait for tonight’s episode to see how Romil and Srishty defend their actions and whether this fight will come to a conclusion or not.

