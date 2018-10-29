Bigg Boss 12 promo: Dipika Kakar saves best bud Sreesanth, but is he really safe?

Sunday’s episode saw the bhajan maestro Anup Jalota and Saba Khan bidding farewell to the show. Well, with each passing day, looks like finally things are getting meatier and entertaining for the audiences. Right from Sreesanth’s ruthless behaviour, Surbhi Rana’s fight for the right attitude to even Dipika Kakar playing it safe, the reality show slowly but steadily is getting engrossing.

.@BiggBoss ne diya ghar se beghar hone ke nominations ko ek twist. Kya hoga iska anjaam? Dekhiye aaj raat 9 baje. #BiggBoss12 #BB12 pic.twitter.com/EvULCndPLH — COLORS (@ColorsTV) October 29, 2018

Now, as per a latest promo released by Colors TV, we see the makers adding a new twist to the Monday nominations. As seen in the video, instead of choosing whom they want to kick out, contestants rather have to pick an inmate who they want to save from getting evicted. Interesting much, right?

Kaun hoga number 1 aur kaun reh jaayega peeche? Dekhiye gharwale kisko karenge nominate iss anokhe task ke zariye. #BiggBoss12 #BB12 pic.twitter.com/i46u8B8pt5 — COLORS (@ColorsTV) October 29, 2018

Dipika Kakar and Urvashi Rana save Sreesanth, Romil Chaudhary saves Somi Khan and the voting round inside the confession room goes on. Well, that’s not it, as Deepak Thakur, who happens to be the captain of the house gets a right to nominate one inmate from the safe zone. Recalling how in the gone-by week, Deepak and Sreesanth had a verbal war where Sree termed Thakur 'poor'. So, you never know Deepak might hit back at Sree. Also, we are very sure with this new twist dropped by Bigg Boss, all the planning and plotting with regards to the nominations will go in vain.

Stay tuned to in.com for all the latest updates on Bigg Boss 12.