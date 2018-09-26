Bigg Boss 12 promo: Dipika Kakar turns brutal on the jodis

Entertainment, rage and drama are what the latest season of Bigg Boss is all about. Well, if you are a regular follower of the show you’ll know how the jodis wreaked havoc on the singles as they dunked junk on them through Tuesday’s episode. Now, looks like it’s time for revenge. As per a new promo released by Colors TV, we see the singles unleash very ounce of aggressiveness in trying their best to win this task.

Somi Khan, Dipika Kakar and Srishty Rode are seen getting into a heated argument. Shivashish Mishra also looks quite agitated by the torture meted out by the singles. But from the lot, it’s Dipika Kakar who has turned into a baddie and going the extra mile in the task. It needs to be noted, however, that the task never demanded any nasty approach. The rule only stated that the jodis need to extract the golden rings from the celebrity contestants. It is the housemates who chose the torture route.

Singles hain taiyaar jodiyon se badla lene ke liye! Kya #SomiKhan bach payengi unke iss gusse se? Janne ke liye dekhiye #BB12 aaj raat 9 baje. #BiggBoss12 pic.twitter.com/7UrUUdh4HQ — COLORS (@ColorsTV) September 26, 2018

It is evident that the jodis are in panic mode at the way the singles are treating them. The whole affair can be summed up in one line - no one likes to be at the receiving end. We wonder what the result of the task will be.