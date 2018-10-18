Bigg Boss 12 promo: Dirty secrets to spill out of the bag!

The makers of Bigg Boss are leaving no stone unturned to garner more TRP for the show. Right from challenging tasks to introducing surprise eviction, the show is surely at its peak right now. Not to forget the ever charged up contestants who spare no opportunity to create a ruckus in the house. Well, the latest scoop is that the Bigg Boss is all set to reveal a few nasty secrets of the contestants in the upcoming epsiode.

It will be during a task that the makers will give out secrets of all the housemates one by one. Shivashish Mishra and Deepka Thakur have to guess which dirty secret is linked to which inmate. Interesting much, right? This big bomb will leave the house perplexed. Right from who has cheated on to their partners to double dating, a lot is going to get revealed on national television. Not just that, in another promo, we see Sreesanth crying inside the bathroom as he is affected by Romil Chaudhary’s nasty behavior towards him. On the other hand, we see an agitated Romil wanting Sree to hit him, so that the pacer gets kicked out of the house.

Stay tuned to in.com for all the latest updates on Bigg Boss 12.