Bigg Boss 12 promo: Half of the house takes a jibe at Megha Dhade’s anger

Each passing day in the Bigg Boss house is becoming more and more dramatic. Right from Surbhi Rana’s ruckus to Sreesanth always trying to snatch the limelight with his unusual behaviour, the show goes on. One thing everyone is noticing is how the Happy Club members are continuously taking a dig at Megha Dhade (the wild-card entrant).

#RomilChoudhary aur #DeepakThakur ne utha liya hai theka @meghadhade ko #BB12 mein pareshaan karne ka! Kya de paayengi woh unhe muh tod jawab? Jaanne ke liye dekhiye #BiggBoss12 aaj raat 9 baje. pic.twitter.com/dBA4qqQvjH — COLORS (@ColorsTV) November 13, 2018

For the unaware, Monday’s episode ended on a fighting note between Megha Dhade and Deepak Thakur, where Megha got really angry and even tried to hit Deepak. Now, as per a new promo out by the official account of Colors TV on Twitter, we see the squabble between the two still on.

.@meghadhade aur #DeepakThakur ke beech shuru hone wali hai badi behas! Tune in tomorrow at 9 PM for all the dhamaal. #BB12 #BiggBoss12 pic.twitter.com/dqKfZRfS0P — COLORS (@ColorsTV) November 12, 2018

Romil Chaudhary, Surbhi Rana, Deepak Thakur, Somi Khan and Srishty Rode are seen making fun of Megha’s anger and ridiculing her. Well, Srishty is even seen making a statement that Megha really a Bigg Boss Marathi winner. Quite rude, we must say! Jasleen and Dipika try to calm down Megha, but the lady is in no mood to do so. Excited much? So are we. Stay tuned to in.com for all the latest updates from Bigg Boss 12.