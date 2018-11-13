image
Tuesday, November 13th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Bigg Boss 12 promo: Half of the house takes a jibe at Megha Dhade’s anger

Television

Bigg Boss 12 promo: Half of the house takes a jibe at Megha Dhade’s anger

Rushabh DhruvRushabh Dhruv   November 13 2018, 4.34 pm
back
Bigg Boss 12Deepak ThakurDipika KakarEntertainmentMegha DhadeRomil ChaudharySurbhi RanaTelevision
nextBigg Boss 12 promo: Hitmen Sreesanth and Romil Choudhary take over the house
ALSO READ

Bigg Boss 12 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan is hysterical in this hilarious episode

Bigg Boss 12 promo: Salman Khan turns Bigg Boss for a day and it’s hilarious

Bigg Boss 12 day 55 written update: Salman Khan slams Surbhi and Dipika