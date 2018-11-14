Bigg Boss 12 promo: Happy Club turns into an unhappy club!

The last episode of Bigg Boss was a complete thriller. Amidst the ‘Hitman’ task we got to witness lots of drama, comedy and competition, as usual. Sreesanth and Romil were the perfect shooters as they managed to get the housemates to manipulate and play against each other.

In the house of Bigg Boss, the fight for captaincy gets completely ugly and ends up putting all the good-old friendships at stake. The official account of Colors TV dropped the latest promo of today’s episode and it’s a complete shocker!

The most loyal, united and dedicated Happy Club seems to be separating all thanks to captaincy! It shows Deepak Thakur asking Surbhi Rana to yet again sacrifice her captaincy for him, which she instantly denies. Further, we see Surbhi as usual ranting that why should she sacrifice the opportunity all the time and that she is no more a part of the Happy Club after being labelled as selfish.

Well, it is unbelievable but nothing new in the Bigg Boss house. Let’s wait and watch who ends up winning the task and becoming the fizz captain!

