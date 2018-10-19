Bigg Boss 12 promo: Hidden secrets of the inmates is sure to tickle your funny bone

Entertainment, fights, scheming and romantic angles; the controversial reality show Bigg Boss never fails to impress the audiences. The current season may not be as entertaining as the previous ones, but the makers are doing their best to bring masala to the show. Friday’s episode is going to be quite an amusing one as during the captaincy task, many nasty secrets of the housemates will be out.

Aaj ke 'Sansani Secrets' aapko gudgudayenge hasi se! Kya #DeepakThakur aur #ShivashishMishra kar payenge gharwalon ke raaz ka khulaasa? Dekhiye #BB12 mein aaj raat 9 baje! #BiggBoss12 pic.twitter.com/w2cXu5m5mt — COLORS (@ColorsTV) October 19, 2018

On Thursday’s episode, we saw that the two contenders for the captainship, Shivashish Mishra and Deepak Thakur had to guess few random secrets of the inmates. Well, the two did guess few secrets which led to a total score of 2 all. Task will continue in Friday's episode and we shall get to know some funny secrets of the participants. At least that’s what we derive from the promo!

Right from how an inmate was being attracted to a girl, who in fact was a man, to an inmate spared of casting couch, a lot is going to get revealed tonight. We are so excited to know the secrets, bring them all. Stay tuned to in.com for all the latest update on Bigg Boss 12.